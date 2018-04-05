Driver backs vehicle through front door of Ridgeland restaurant, firefighters report

A driver backed through the front door and into a Ridgeland restaurant just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the town's Fire Department.
Pizza Bella on East Main Street was evacuated after the crash, and the occupants of the car were able to get out with help from firefighters, according to the Ridgeland Fire Department.
There were no reported injuries.
Officials said the building did not appear to have sustained any major structural damage.
Jasper County Fire Rescue also responded to the accident, which remains under investigation by the Ridgeland Police Department, according to the news release.
