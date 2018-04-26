Hilton Head Hyundai picketer tells how his protest began

Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday as a suspect in the East Area Rapist case, officials say. Also known as the Golden State Killer, the serial rapist is responsible for raping at least 45 women and killing 12.
Authorities announced a $50,000 reward Wednesday, June 15, 2016, as they renewed their search for an elusive serial killer they say committed at least 12 homicides, 45 rapes and dozens of burglaries across California in the 1970s and 1980s.
Local surfer Byron Sewell brought some friends from Hawaii to try out hydrofoil surfing off the coast of Hilton Head on Tuesday. They found some especially long-lived waves running along the sandbars far offshore and had some especially long runs.
This massive male Sea Pines alligator hissed at a team of researchers before backing into Lake Joe after it was fitted with a GPS tracker. It's estimated to be more than 11 feet long, more than 250 pounds and about 37 years old.
JT Handy, of Summerville, S.C., is a champion pitmaster who will be competing in the Kiwanis Club of Hilton Head Rib Burnoff on May 12. Here, he describes his method for making perfect ribs, which is a variant on the 3,2,1 method.
Doris Grant recently shut down her septic tank when Hilton Head Island Public Service District brought sewer service to her street. Here, she talks about a time her septic system overflowed and how happy she is not to have to worry about it any more.
Watch as Nashville Predator and former Hilton Head Island resident forward Ryan Hartman get called for an illegal check to the head during Wednesday's Stanley Cup playoffs against the Colorado Avalanche.