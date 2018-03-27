Co-workers say Hilton Head chef killed in a car accident brought life to kitchen

Weston Patrie was tased after resisting arrest for jumping into the Savannah River on St. Patrick's Day. His younger brother Luke then jumped the fence and "tackled" an officer, police say. The officer's body cam captured what happened next.
This video from late February 2018 documents the discovery of a humpback whale carcass nearly 30 miles off Cumberland Island, and how sharks -- including some large great whites -- quickly scavenged the 28-foot-long whale until little was left.
After the Parkland school shooting, many parents have wondered if their kid's school is prepared. Here's a breakdown of what security measures are already in place within the Beaufort County School District.
There was a wind advisory out for Beaufort County on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, and its effects were much in evidence at Hilton Head Island's Harbour Town as a stiff breeze blew across Calibogue Sound and into the yacht basin.