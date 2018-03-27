Hilton Head chef who died in car crash known for his big heart, humor and a prime rib

Last September, Stephen Goddin cooked a special dinner.

He hand-peeled peppers for a special bruschetta appetizer.

With the help of friends, he fixed sides of roasted potatoes and carrots.

And then there was the hunk of beef he'd marinated for a month.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Honey-bourbon prime rib," Sarah Hall — a co-worker at Hilton Head Island's Frankie Bones, where Goddin was a prep cook — said Tuesday. "He checked on it every day," she continued. "He called it his 'baby.'"

Hall was among Goddin's friends who helped cook, plate and serve the food for more than a dozen guests that September evening. As his father, Fred, recalled Tuesday — the day after his son was killed in a car accident — the meal was a "significant dinner."

"It was just his gift to his mother, on her birthday," the elder Goddin said.

Stephen Goddin, 35, originally from Mechanicsburg, Pa., died Monday after the car he was driving ran off the side of U.S. 278 and hit a tree near Sun City Hilton Head. The S.C. Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident, according to spokesperson Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.

Goddin moved to the Okatie area about two years ago, according to his parents, who'd moved to Sun City themselves five years earlier. He was an Eagle Scout, had a psychology degree from the University of Pittsburgh and later earned a degree in culinary arts from Harrisburg Area Community College. And as friends and family remember, he was a man who made sure others were full, be it of food or laughter.

"His humor kept us all laughing through the day," Hall said, remembering her friend for impromptu musical performances in the kitchen. "He would sing a popular song and change the words to match what was going on at work," she said. "He was really good at that."

Goddin also worked at Skull Creek Dockside — which, like Frankie Bones, is a SERG Group restaurant — as a back line cook.

"And he really, really enjoyed his work," his mother, Sharon, said.

Goddin had made a career change to enter the culinary profession, his parents said, and the industry seemed to suit him.

"It turned out to be a gift he had, something he loved to do," his father said. "It wasn't one of the most glamorous jobs, but he loved it, and we were happy for him."

He liked to share his gift with everybody, including those in need, his mother said — it was not uncommon for Goddin, coming home after a long shift, food in hand, to stop and give it to people in need.

He liked playing golf and going to the shooting range with his dad.

He liked kayaking.

"Stephen was an amazing chef," friend and Frankie Bones coworker Angela Fritz wrote in an email Tuesday. "It was his passion. ... I'm gonna miss my friend."

Fritz met Goddin through his mother — "His joy was Ms. Sharon," she recalled.

Sharon Goddin remembers her son for his humor, his give-you-the-shirt-off-his-back attitude.

And for his gift, one shared with her on a September night in Sun City over honey-bourbon prime rib.

"If he saw somebody hungry," she said, "he'd try to feed them."

Funeral information for Stephen Goddin

The family will receive guests from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — with a service to follow — on Tuesday, April 3, at the Church of the Cross in Bluffton.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boy Scout Troop 180, New Kingston, Penn.