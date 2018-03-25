Here's why Nikki Haley spent this week celebrating with family on Hilton Head

Nikki Haley, US ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina governor, took a week-long vacation in the Lowcountry and shared part of her family's trip in her social media posts.
The finale of the Haley family trip to the Lowcountry was the 50th anniversary celebration of her husband Michael's parents on Hilton Head Island, she wrote on Instagram Sunday morning.
"Loved having a week of family time," she wrote.
Haley kicked off the week on the water, just enjoying being back in South Carolina.
"My heart is full. I’m so happy to be home. We missed you South Carolina!" she wrote.
She took some time to read, relax and be inspired.
And she spent time with friends.
