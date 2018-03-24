Hilton Head's oldest building is getting a facelift

The long-awaited restoration of the Baynard Mausoleum, Hilton Head Island's oldest standing structure, is underway.
Boston-based American Building Restoration Company has begun to repair the collapsing roof of the stone structure at Zion Cemetery at the corner of William Hilton Parkway and Mathews Drive.
Constructed in 1846 by Hilton Head planter William Eddings Baynard, the mausoleum survived the Civil War and several hurricanes. But over the years, the stone ridge supporting the 2,500-pound bluestone slabs that constitute its roof has cracked in half, leaving the roof in danger of collapse.
In recent years, the building was reinforced temporarily with steel beams while it awaited long-term repair.
The Heritage Library undertook a capital campaign to raise $440,000 to restore the mausoleum, improve the adjacent grounds and cemetery, and create a permanent learning center.
A three-year grant of $135,000 from the Church Mouse Boutique Thrift Shop allowed the museum to begin the first phase of restoration of the mausoleum and cemetery, said Linda Piekut, executive director of the Heritage Library. That phase includes the roof repairs, the restoration of the fence that surrounds the mausoleum and the construction of a perimeter fence around the graveyard, she said.
Contractor Frank Genello, of American Building Restoration Company, has restored historic structures in the area, including the Fripp Mausoleum on St. Helena Island and portions of the Old Sheldon Church.
At Baynard Mausoleum, he has so far lifted away the roof slabs to expose the broken roof ridge. On Thursday, he removed some of the temporary structure that shored up the roof.
"We're pretty much in a dismantlement stage," he said.
Genello plans to replace the broken stone roof ridge with concrete.
"Everything else will be original," he said.
Piekut said mausoleum repairs should be finished in June. The rest of the work should be completed by August.
The Baynards were wealthy antebellum planters who owned the house now known as the Stoney-Baynard Ruins in Sea Pines, as well as the Davenport House in Savannah.
The tomb was long thought to have been stripped bare by grave robbers and vandals some time after the Civil War. But in 2015, vertebrae, ribs, a hip bone and a sternum that could be from a pre-teen child were found in the mausoleum by anthropology students from University of South Carolina Beaufort.
Piekut said the remains are now at State University of New York at Binghamton awaiting a DNA analysis.
"We want to confirm that they are Baynard bones," she said. If so, they will likely be be given a burial site in the cemetery. "We want them to rest in peace," she said.
The museum hopes to ultimately construct a replica of the original Zion Chapel of Ease church, an approximately 30- by 40-foot wooden structure that stood on the site. Built in 1788, it was the first formal church on Hilton Head Island.
The Heritage Library offers guided tours of Zion Cemetery on Fridays at 10 a.m.
