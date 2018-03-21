Hundreds of customers without power in Beaufort County. Here's what happened

About 480 customers of Palmetto Electric Cooperative reported having no electricity around midday Wednesday, according to the utility company's website.
A limb fell on the power lines along U.S. 278 in Bluffton, said Tray Hunter, spokesman for Palmetto Electric.
He said crews were on the scene making repairs just after noon.
There was no estimate on how long the repairs would take.
The Lowcountry is under a wind advisory until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
