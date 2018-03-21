Strong winds stir up waves of Calibogue Sound and palm trees sway on Wednesday at Harbour Town in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island. The southeast is in a wind advisory from a storm that is pummeling the northeast.
Hundreds of customers without power in Beaufort County. Here's what happened

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

March 21, 2018 12:16 PM

About 480 customers of Palmetto Electric Cooperative reported having no electricity around midday Wednesday, according to the utility company's website.

A limb fell on the power lines along U.S. 278 in Bluffton, said Tray Hunter, spokesman for Palmetto Electric.

He said crews were on the scene making repairs just after noon.

There was no estimate on how long the repairs would take.

The Lowcountry is under a wind advisory until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

