Beaufort County has the Best Beaches of the South, Southern Living says. Move over, Myrtle Beach

With thousands of miles of sparkling coastline stretching across 11 states, the South has hundreds of beautiful beaches.

This year, Hilton Head Island was picked as the best of them all, according to Southern Living'sBest Beaches of the South competition.

More than 32,000 people voted in the Southern Living “South’s Best 2018” competition last fall.

Hilton Head was one of nine beaches nominated in South Carolina for the competition including Huntington Island Beach Park, Myrtle Beach, Pawley’s Island, Sullivan’s Island, Edisto Beach, Folly Beach, Isle of Palms, Kiawah Beachwalker Park and Kiawah Island.

And yes, we get that Hilton Head isn’t just one beach, it’s made of of many, including Coligny Beach that was named one of TripAdvisor’s Top 25 Beaches in the United States for 2018.

Hilton Head made the No. 1 slot for Southern Living's list, while Myrtle Beach, Isle of Palms and Tybee Island fell below our beloved Lowcountry beach on the list. There's a running joke in the Lowcountry that Hilton Head tries to be the "anti-Myrtle Beach." Myrtle Beach landed at number four on the list.

Neighboring town Beaufort was also honored in the South's Best, as it was named one of the best small towns.

Hilton Head has landed itself on several "best of" lists, including Travel + Leisure's Best Island in the U.S. and second Best Island in the World.

Southern Living gave a pretty vague description for why Hilton Head was chosen as the best beach. It mentions that the "island has been around for a while," saying it was incorporated in 1983 (which we all know Hilton Head's history goes back much further than that).

The magazine complimented Hilton Head's wide beaches, and easy surf that makes it "ideal for paddling."

Just see for yourself!

The morning sun peaks through the sand dunes on Hilton Head Island Mandy Matney

Coco's on The Beach is open during tourist season, tucked just off of Hilton Head's Singleton Beach on the North End. Mandy Matney

Coligny, Hilton Head's most popular beach, is always packed with fun. Check out the Tiki Hut for live music and beach volleyball. Mandy Matney