Is it OK to collect shark's teeth? Shark-tooth hunting sparks showdown over state oversight

Mike Harris, a Beaufort diver known as the “Shark Tooth Fairy,’’ said he learned two years ago that his permit to collect ancient sharks' teeth had not been renewed.
It was a blow to Harris, who says he used the fossilized sharks' teeth that he collected to teach children about sharks.
Now, Harris is among those leading the charge to loosen state regulation of shark-tooth collecting for divers on the S.C. coast. He calls diving for fossilized shark's teeth a harmless activity that is being over-regulated.
“There’s no scientific value with these shark teeth to begin with,’’ Harris said before speaking to a legislative committee Tuesday about the regulations. “We know everything we’re going to know about them.’’
Others say doing away with the regulations could pave the way for fossil-collecting businesses to take and sell valuable artifacts that deserve state protection. Now, licensed divers must report each quarter what they have found so the state can decide if any of the fossils are important enough to put in a museum.
Bruce Orr, a historian and former law enforcement officer, said some divers want to collect shark's teeth to make money. The tooth of a megalodon, a giant prehistoric shark, can bring in up to $7,000. A woolly mammoth skeleton, reportedly found in a Beaufort river, could bring $500,000, he said.
"We are talking (about) the exploitation of our historical record for somebody else's commercial gain,'' Orr told a House agriculture committee.
At issue is a 1991 state law intended to protect historic artifacts and fossils from being carted off by private collectors. The law requires anyone diving for shark's teeth to get a license and report what they have found. Most divers get state permission to keep the fossilized sharks' teeth that they find.
But Harris says the system is a bureaucratic mess. He and others favor doing away with some of the licensing requirements, which do not apply to beachcombers who pick up shark's teeth on the seashore.
After speaking with Harris, state Rep. Shannon Erickson, R-Beaufort, introduced a bill this month that would abolish licensing requirements for what the state considers "hobby'' collectors, those not focused on taking large quantities of sharks' teeth from the ocean and tidelands.
The bill is unlikely to be voted on this year, but some divers say their plight needs attention. South Carolina has more than 700 divers who have hobby licenses.
State regulators, who have drawn the ire of Harris and others, say they are not trying to stop divers from collecting sharks' teeth. Instead, they say South Carolina's historic preservation law is intended to make sure the state learns about any significant fossil or artifact found by divers so that it can be preserved, if necessary.
“All we’re asking for is simple information that says, ‘What did you find? Can we see a picture? And where did you find it?’ ’’ said Steven D. Smith, director of the S.C. Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology.
State law requires one of two types of licenses to collect ancient shark's teeth or other artifacts. One is a hobby permit, which hundreds of divers have, to collect fossilized teeth on a small scale. The other is a commercial permit that applies mostly to big operations.
In Harris’ case, he charged parents to teach their children about sharks’ teeth, prompting state regulators to say he no longer could get a hobby permit but needed a commercial one. But he says he is more interested in collecting shark’s teeth to give away than selling them.
“It seems like a big waste of taxpayer money to hire somebody to sit there and look at reports they absolutely do nothing with and then hassle people,’’ Harris said.
A onetime boat mechanic, Harris has become popular in the Beaufort-Hilton Head Island area for leading children on shark tooth hunts. He got the Shark Tooth Fairy nickname from a newspaper story about his educational events for children.
After collecting a batch of shark’s teeth from the ocean, Harris would spread them on beaches, then have children search for them. Once the kids found the shark’s teeth, he would teach them about the gargantuan ancient sharks that once swam the seas off of South Carolina.
When the state did not renew his license, Harris said he was unable to do any more of the kids events. However, his license was restored in late 2017, he said.
While the bill’s chances of making it through the Legislature are limited this year, Charleston shark tooth salesman John Taylor said something needs to change. He said state officials are too tough on collectors.
Taylor is now in a battle with the state over the location of an intact woolly mammoth skeleton that he said he located.
"If you forget to report, they take your license away,'' he said.
