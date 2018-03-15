Hilton Head Firefighters: Home in Sea Pines sustains heavy damage in late-night blaze

An attic fire left the front side of a home in Sea Pines with heavy damage on Tuesday night, according to fire officials.
Hilton Head Island Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a fire at the single-family home around 10:45 p.m. found heavy fire and smoke, Joheida Fister, spokesperson for the department, said in a news release.
The home was left with fire damage in the attic and the front two rooms of the home, the release said.
The owners were not home at the time of the fire, according to Fister, and there were no injuries reported.
