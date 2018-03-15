The attic and two front rooms in a home in Sea Pines burned in a fire late Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
Hilton Head Firefighters: Home in Sea Pines sustains heavy damage in late-night blaze

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

March 15, 2018 08:47 AM

An attic fire left the front side of a home in Sea Pines with heavy damage on Tuesday night, according to fire officials.

Hilton Head Island Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a fire at the single-family home around 10:45 p.m. found heavy fire and smoke, Joheida Fister, spokesperson for the department, said in a news release.

The home was left with fire damage in the attic and the front two rooms of the home, the release said.

The owners were not home at the time of the fire, according to Fister, and there were no injuries reported.

