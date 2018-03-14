Beaufort Co. spot named among 14 'secret places in America' to visit. Can you guess where?

For those looking to go off the beaten path on their next vacation, Coastal Living has got it covered.

Editors for the magazine selected "14 secret place in America to visit now" — and Beaufort County's Hunting Island State Park made the list.

"Close to the charming town of Beaufort, this beloved wild place lures Lowcountry day-trippers who gape at the windswept marvel of it all," the publication said.

Hunting Island is South Carolina's most popular state park, attracting more than a million visitors each year.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

More than 100 campsites are available at the park, but there is only one cabin.

Coastal Living called the state park's cabin the "barrier island's best kept secret."

One "darling, just-rustic-enough cabin" can be booked far in advance. "Wave goodbye to the day-trippers, and occupy your kingdom," the publication wrote.

The cabin includes linens, satellite television, free WiFi, a microwave, washer and dryer, central air and heat and an outside grill, according to the state park's website.

Caladesi Island in Florida, Tatoosh Island in Washington and Mendocino Grove in California were among the other top "secret places" listed.