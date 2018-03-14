Firefighters: House fire reported in Bluffton neighborhood. Area roads reopened

Firefighters were on the scene of a structure fire on Spruce Drive in Bluffton's Pine Ridge neighborhood about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Bluffton Township Fire District.
The roads in the surrounding area were blocked by fire trucks and fire hoses, the news release said. The roads were reported to be reopened around noon.
Firefighters were called after a neighbor noticed smoke coming from a home in the area, according to Capt. Lee Levesque, spokesman for the fire district.
When firefighters arrived, they found a fire burning in the center of the home and were able to put it out quickly, he said.
No one was home at the residence, he said, and no injuries were reported.
"The system all worked as well as it should have," Levesque said of the response to the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Pine Ridge neighborhood is near the intersection of Buckwalter Parkway and May River Road.
