It's official: Vice President Pence will be in Savannah this weekend. Here's what we know

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Savannah for the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, city officials confirmed on Tuesday.
Unconfirmed reports over the weekend were met with mixed reaction on Facebook.
"Oh boy. Does he know how many college kids attend that parade? And hate him?" posted one commenter on The Island Packet's story.
"Welcome Mr. Pence. Have a wonderful time in Savannah," another posted.
In a news conference on Tuesday morning, Michelle Gavin, spokesperson for the city, said Savannah officials have been working with the White House staff, parade organizers and law enforcement to arrange the visit that is expected to include other members of the Pence family.
"There's a lot of feedback that's going back and forth between the White House, between the city of Savannah ... to make sure that not only the vice president has a good visit but also that our typical parade goers have a wonderful experience this year as well," she said.
Gavin said she was unable to release specific information about Pence's visit because of national security reasons.
"I can't release any particulars at this time about what areas are going to be more secure than other areas may be," Gavin said.
Information about the cost of the visit to the city was not available on Tuesday, she said.
According to a news release from the city, Pence will join Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach in welcoming parade participants and parade goers.
DeLoach said the vice president's visit will showcase the city to the nation.
"They will see what we have enjoyed for the past 194 years," he said.
Brian Counihan, chairman of the parade committee, noted Pence's Irish descent in the news release.
Comments