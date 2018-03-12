If you love Corgis, this Lowcountry gathering is perfect for you

Corgi dogs and their owners will be found en masse at a Lowcountry gathering this weekend.
The 2018 Corgi Con is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday in Mount Pleasant, SC, according to a Facebook event page. Administrators for the Lowcountry Corgi Meet Up Facebook page organized the annual event where Corgi lovers get together and share their love for the small, long dogs.
According to posts on the event page and the meet up page, they don’t discriminate. Corgi mixes are more than welcome to join in on the fun, as long as they get along with other dogs.
By Monday afternoon, 59 people had indicated they were planning to attend the Lowcountry gathering on the Facebook event page and 89 others indicated they were interested.
The convention will be set up in Palmetto Islands County Park, at 444 Needlerush Parkway. The park has several outdoor amenities, including one of Charleston County’s three public off-leash dog parks.
The weather in the Charleston area on Sunday is supposed to be partly sunny, with a high near 74, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston. There is a 30 percent chance of rain at some point during the day.
This Lowcountry event is not to be confused with the California Corgi Con in San Francisco. That event started in 2014 and has drawn hundreds of pups to the beach for fun and games.
