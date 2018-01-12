Update: Hilton Head buoy parade canceled. Here’s when to see it

The life-sized replica of Hilton Head’s famous “Buoy 8” created by the SERG Group has ran into difficulties making its journey to the island.
SERG Group originally planned for a small parade/ viewing tour for the buoy’s welcoming to Hilton Head before it arrives at its final and permanent location between Skull Creek Dockside and Skull Creek Boathouse.
Rain and problems with transportation forced the group to cancel the tour, a representative with SERG told the Island Packet Friday. The contractor’s truck broke down while the buoy was being delivered from Florida Friday.
The replica was created to look like the 13,000-pound buoy that washed ashore during Tropical Storm Irma in September.
The buoy will be arriving in the Skull Creek area at 3 p.m. and the public is invited to check out Hilton Head’s newest landmark.
