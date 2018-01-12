Update: Hilton Head buoy parade canceled. Here’s when to see it

More Videos

This Lowcountry manatee was rescued from the cold. Now 'Carolina' returns to the wild 0:39

This Lowcountry manatee was rescued from the cold. Now 'Carolina' returns to the wild

Pause
'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 0:34

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there

Something big could be coming to Port Royal, check it out 0:38

Something big could be coming to Port Royal, check it out

How did Burnt Church Road get its name? These Bluffton residents weigh in 1:22

How did Burnt Church Road get its name? These Bluffton residents weigh in

A freeze can kill Lowcountry plants. Here's how to save them 0:57

A freeze can kill Lowcountry plants. Here's how to save them

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 0:30

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter

When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles 1:49

When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles

2017 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade 0:44

2017 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

How Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over 2:02

How Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt 0:27

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

  • How popular is Hilton Head's stranded buoy? Watch this timelapse.

    A time lapse video taken Oct. 12, 2017 of the U.S. Coast Guard's Buoy No. 8 that washed up on Hilton Head Island's South Forest Beach after Tropical Storm Irma.

A time lapse video taken Oct. 12, 2017 of the U.S. Coast Guard's Buoy No. 8 that washed up on Hilton Head Island's South Forest Beach after Tropical Storm Irma. Jay Karr Staff video
A time lapse video taken Oct. 12, 2017 of the U.S. Coast Guard's Buoy No. 8 that washed up on Hilton Head Island's South Forest Beach after Tropical Storm Irma. Jay Karr Staff video

Local

Update: Hilton Head buoy parade canceled. Here’s when to see it

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

January 12, 2018 02:41 PM

The life-sized replica of Hilton Head’s famous “Buoy 8” created by the SERG Group has ran into difficulties making its journey to the island.

SERG Group originally planned for a small parade/ viewing tour for the buoy’s welcoming to Hilton Head before it arrives at its final and permanent location between Skull Creek Dockside and Skull Creek Boathouse.

Rain and problems with transportation forced the group to cancel the tour, a representative with SERG told the Island Packet Friday. The contractor’s truck broke down while the buoy was being delivered from Florida Friday.

The replica was created to look like the 13,000-pound buoy that washed ashore during Tropical Storm Irma in September.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The buoy will be arriving in the Skull Creek area at 3 p.m. and the public is invited to check out Hilton Head’s newest landmark.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

This Lowcountry manatee was rescued from the cold. Now 'Carolina' returns to the wild 0:39

This Lowcountry manatee was rescued from the cold. Now 'Carolina' returns to the wild

Pause
'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 0:34

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there

Something big could be coming to Port Royal, check it out 0:38

Something big could be coming to Port Royal, check it out

How did Burnt Church Road get its name? These Bluffton residents weigh in 1:22

How did Burnt Church Road get its name? These Bluffton residents weigh in

A freeze can kill Lowcountry plants. Here's how to save them 0:57

A freeze can kill Lowcountry plants. Here's how to save them

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 0:30

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter

When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles 1:49

When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles

2017 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade 0:44

2017 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

How Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over 2:02

How Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt 0:27

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

  • This Lowcountry manatee was rescued from the cold. Now 'Carolina' returns to the wild

    'Carolina' was part of a group of more than 10 manatees rescued from cold waters near Charleston on Nov. 28. She was relocated to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in Florida, where she received two months of rehab. On Wednesday, she was released back into the wild.

This Lowcountry manatee was rescued from the cold. Now 'Carolina' returns to the wild

View More Video