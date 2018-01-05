More Videos

Local

Portion of Bluffton Parkway closed after icy conditions cause three-car accident

By Kasia Kovacs

kkovacs@islandpacket.com

January 05, 2018 08:49 AM

The snow and ice that fell in Beaufort County on Wednesday continued to cause accidents Thursday evening and road closures Friday morning.

Bluffton Police closed off a portion of Bluffton Parkway after icy road conditions caused a three-vehicle accident at Bluffton Parkway and Masters Way at around 6 p.m. Thursday, said the police department’s spokesperson Joy Nelson.

The eastbound lane of Bluffton Parkway was closed down from Masters Way to Hampton Hall, and was still barracaded Friday morning. Bluffton police attempted to sand the stretch over night, but the road was still icy and dangerous as of 10:15 a.m., Nelson said.

The accident occurred when one vehicle slipped on black ice and turned sideways, crashing into a second vehicle, which then crashed into a third. No injuries were reported, and only one vehicle was towed from the scene.

Police will reevaluate whether to open the Bluffton Parkway stretch around 10 a.m. Friday, Nelson said.

A traffic light was reported to be out at the intersection of U.S. 278 and Rose Hill Way in Bluffton just after 9 a.m. Friday.

Between 7 a.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Friday, 119 traffic accidents were reported to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, according to spokesman Bob Bromage.

In Bluffton, 19 accidents were reported to Bluffton Police from Wednesday to Friday morning.

Kasia Kovacs: 843-706-8139, @kasiakovacs

