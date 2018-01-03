Firefighers battle flames at Ridgeland residence

A mobile home was destroyed in a fire in Ridgeland on Tuesday afternoon.
The single-wide mobile home off Tallahassee Loop in the Spring Hill area was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters from the Ridgeland Fire Department and Jasper County Fire-Rescue arrived, according to a news release from the Ridgeland department.
Firefighters were able to put out the blaze in about 15 minutes, according to the release, which classified the residence as a total loss.
The home was unoccupied, and no one was injured in the blaze, the release said.
Never miss a local story.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103, @lisawilsonIPBG
Comments