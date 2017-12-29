Keep your New Year’s resolution this year. Here’s 5 free Beaufort County workout options

The end of the year is upon us, which means it is time to make those New Year’s resolutions.
For those of you who want to start living a more active and healthy lifestyle, but don’t want to spend money at the gym, check out these free workout options that are available in Beaufort County:
Jarvis Creek and Oscar Frazier Fitness Trails
- What: Outdoor workout equipment.
- When and Where: Sunrise to sunset at Jarvis Creek Park on Hilton Head Island and Oscar Frazier Park in Bluffton.
- Cost: Free
- For more information: www.facebook.com/prowellnesshhi and www.facebook.com/prowellnessbluffton
Palmetto Running Club
- What: A weekly running club that meets in varying locations around Beaufort County. The club welcomes all levels of runners and walkers, and their goal is to help participants meet their training goals in a social, fun and inclusive setting.
- When and Where: Varies, but usually between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Saturdays. Check out their website for the schedule.
- Cost: Free (optional membership to the Palmetto Running Club is $40 and will get you discounts and other benefits)
- For more information: http://palmettorunningcompany.com/runclub
Hilton Head Island Tai Chi and Qigong Group
- What: An ancient Chinese martial art that promotes balance and relaxation through meditation and focused movement.
- When and Where: All Saints Episcopal Church (in January and February) at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday; in March the class will move to Jarvis Creek Park. A class is held year-round at 11 a.m. on Saturdays at Veterans Memorial Park, rain or shine.
- Cost: Free (a $2 voluntary donation to All Saints Episcopal Church is appreciated for allowing the group to meet at their facility in the colder months)
- For more information: www.facebook.com/hhiqigong
Spanish Moss Trail
- What: A paved walking and biking trail in northern Beaufort County.
- When and Where: The trail has multiple access points along the 10-mile stretch in northern Beaufort County, and it is open from dawn to dusk. When completed, the trail will be 16 miles long.
- Cost: Free
- For more information: www.spanishmosstrail.com or download the Spanish Moss Trail app.
F3 Men’s Workout
- What: A faith-based, bootcamp-style workout group. They promote fitness, fellowship and faith; and welcome all religions.
- When and Where: They have four meeting locations throughout Beaufort County. The group meets at M. C. Riley Elementary School on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 5:15 a.m. to 6 a.m., and on Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.; Bluffton High School on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:15 a.m. to 6 a.m.; Shelter Cove Community Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:15 a.m. to 6 a.m., and on Saturdays from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m.; Beaufort Downtown Marina on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 5:30 a.m. to 6:15 a.m., and on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
- Cost: Free
- For more information: https://f3lowcountry.com/
If you participate or know of a free workout group in Beaufort County that is not listed here, e-mail dearley@islandpacket.com with some basic information about it to get added to the list.
Delayna Earley: 843-706-8151
