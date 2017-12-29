Keep your New Year’s resolution this year. Here’s 5 free Beaufort County workout options

More Videos 1:25 Friday morning southern Beaufort County traffic report Pause 0:36 This Puerto Rican family's home was destroyed by Maria. Now they live on Hilton Head 0:41 There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated) 1:05 From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 3:43 Jan. 1 supermoon is second chapter in a supermoon trilogy 0:26 Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 1:11 Sights and sounds from South Carolina's Outback Bowl Friday practice 1:18 What's next for South Carolina's offense 0:26 2 teachers, 2 students and a cop chop their hair for Bluffton teen battling cancer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County If your New Year's resolution is to get healthy check out these 5 places you can go to get a good workout in Beaufort County for free. If your New Year's resolution is to get healthy check out these 5 places you can go to get a good workout in Beaufort County for free. Delayna Earley Staff video

If your New Year's resolution is to get healthy check out these 5 places you can go to get a good workout in Beaufort County for free. Delayna Earley Staff video