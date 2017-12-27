Manhunt in Allendale County for Georgia inmate who broke through jail walls to escape

Police are searching for an inmate who escaped a Georgia jail early Wednesday morning.
Christopher Nicholas Carroll escaped from the Lamar County jail in Barnesville, Georgia, around 1:30 a.m., the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.
The vehicle he stole after his escape was found just before 8 a.m. in Allendale County — which is near Beaufort and Jasper counties.
Carroll is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit, according to the sheriff’s office.
Lamar County jail records show Carroll was arrested on Oct. 30 for three felony counts of obstruction of law enforcement officers and a fourth felony county of theft.
It also shows that Carroll is from Olar, S.C., — a town in Bamberg County, which borders Allendale, Hampton and Colleton counties.
Carroll used a metal rod to tear through the jail’s walls while staff thought he was in the shower, according to Atlanta’s 11 Alive.
The inmate then stole a county work van — which is the vehicle police recovered in Allendale County, the news station reports.
It’s unknown whether Carroll is armed, according to 11 Alive.
Anyone who spots him should call 911.
