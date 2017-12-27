More Videos

A look inside the Charleston Museum 0:34

A look inside the Charleston Museum

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 0:47

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island

Man behind 'The Matrix' & 'Die Hard' restored this famous Beaufort County plantation 0:31

Man behind 'The Matrix' & 'Die Hard' restored this famous Beaufort County plantation

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:33

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center

Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames 0:32

Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames

You be the judge: which of these Walmart signs is the fairest of them all? 0:34

You be the judge: which of these Walmart signs is the fairest of them all?

Ted Turner's private Beaufort County island is for sale. Here's what you get 1:12

Ted Turner's private Beaufort County island is for sale. Here's what you get

Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer 0:51

Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt 0:27

Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt

    This great white shark circled Chip Michalove's boat for about 45 mins. She would do multiple trips around the boat, then leave for 10 minutes, but always came back, said Michalove, who called the shark an "amazing fish!"

Local

Which videos captivated Lowcountry readers in 2017? There’s a theme.

By Ashley Jean Reese

areese@islandpacket.com

December 27, 2017 09:32 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

The biggest event for Beaufort County in 2017 was, without a doubt, Tropical Storm Irma.

While the storm itself didn’t exactly devastate the Lowcountry, the massive system still caused a substantial amount of damage — especially to our barrier islands that were already weakened by Hurricane Matthew.

So it’s no surprise that almost half of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette’s most-viewed videos of 2017 were related to Irma — including that giant, red buoy the storm left behind.

But what was the most-viewed video of the year?

Surprisingly enough, it had nothing to do with Tropical Storm Irma.

Great white sharks — and other sea ‘monsters’

This video captured another “monster” — at least according to Fox News.

Hilton Head’s very own “shark whisperer,” Chip Michalove of Outcast Sport Fishing, shared a video with the newspapers over the weekend of a 15-foot great white shark circling his boat.

The video was picked up by Fox News, who gave it the headline, “Monster shark scares fishing party by circling boat in dramatic video.” It’s since gained more than 300,000 views.

There’s certainly been no shortage of shark videos in the Lowcountry this year. Michalove’s provided numerous videos to the newspapers, including:

▪ Amazing video records 2,000 pound great white caught off Hilton Head Island

▪ Unreal! That moment when you catch a great white shark... and it chomps

He also shared this video of a massive manta ray.

And because this is the “untamed Lowcountry,” sea creatures aren’t the only critters that captivated readers this year.

There was also a video of a rattlesnake on a Hilton Head beach that picked up national attention in August.

A shooting spree in popular SC beach town

Until Michalove’s great white shark video came along, the most-viewed video was of a shooting on Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Boulevard.

The video was originally captured on Facebook Live, posted by a tourist watching what quickly turned into a mass shooting in the popular South Carolina beach town.

The tourist, Bubba Hinson, said he started filming what he thought were people dancing in the street.

“Then, they started fighting,” he said. “Then, they started shooting.”

At least seven people were injured in the shooting. Two other shootings were reported in the area that evening.

Sharks, shootings and tropical storms — these were the main events that captivated Lowcountry viewers this year.

Another theme? A lot of these were reader-submitted videos.

If you think you’ve captured something worth sharing, send us a video at online@islandpacket.com.

Ashley Jean Reese: 843-706-8155, @Reese_Ashley

