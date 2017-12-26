JetBlue plane from Savannah slides off taxiway while landing in Boston

Some holiday travelers had a frightening end to their Christmas when a JetBlue plane from Savannah skidded off a taxiway when landing in Boston.
JetBlue Flight 50 from Savannah tried to land at Logan International Airport around 7:15 p.m. Monday, according to the Associated Press. But icy conditions caused a rough landing, CNN reported.
The plane hit a patch of ice and started spinning, then slid off a runway and into the snow, according to CNN.
While passengers were frightened by the slippery landing, no injuries were reported. Firefighters helped the passengers off the plane, and crews bussed them to the terminal.
Earlier in the day, the airport was shut down because of hazardous winter weather conditions, local news station WHDH reported. Flights resumed at the airport around 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to the station.
