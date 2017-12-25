Pirates, Privateers and Buccaneers exhibit visits Coastal Discovery Museum

A traveling exhibit on pirates from the South Carolina State Museum, “Pirates, Privateers and Buccaneers,” is on display at the Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn through February 26, 2018.
The story of Blackbeard, who blockaded Charleston Harbor in 1718 prior to his death in North Carolina can be found in the exhibit, along with the stories of many other pirates.
In addition, the exhibit dispels a number of popular myths about pirates that have grown out of pirate novels and Hollywood films.
Meeting Dynamics, Inc. provided a number of pirate-themed props that are installed along with the exhibition.
The exhibit was developed by the South Carolina State Museum with research, collaboration and assistance from the North Carolina Museum of History, the Queen Anne’s Revenge Project of the North Carolina Office of State Archaeology, and the North Carolina Maritime Museum.
The Coastal Discovery Museum is located at 70 Honey Horn Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 AM – 4:30 PM and Sunday from 11 AM – 3 PM.
