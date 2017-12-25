More Videos

    Think you know all there is to know about pirates? The Coastal Discovery Museum's exhibit "Pirates, Privateers and Buccaneers" dispels a number of false notions about them, many of which come from novels and movies. Here's three things from the exhibit you may not have known about pirates.

Pirates, Privateers and Buccaneers exhibit visits Coastal Discovery Museum

By Jay Karr

jkarr@islandpacket.com

December 25, 2017 02:10 PM

A traveling exhibit on pirates from the South Carolina State Museum, “Pirates, Privateers and Buccaneers,” is on display at the Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn through February 26, 2018.

The story of Blackbeard, who blockaded Charleston Harbor in 1718 prior to his death in North Carolina can be found in the exhibit, along with the stories of many other pirates.

In addition, the exhibit dispels a number of popular myths about pirates that have grown out of pirate novels and Hollywood films.

Meeting Dynamics, Inc. provided a number of pirate-themed props that are installed along with the exhibition.

The exhibit was developed by the South Carolina State Museum with research, collaboration and assistance from the North Carolina Museum of History, the Queen Anne’s Revenge Project of the North Carolina Office of State Archaeology, and the North Carolina Maritime Museum.

The Coastal Discovery Museum is located at 70 Honey Horn Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 AM – 4:30 PM and Sunday from 11 AM – 3 PM.

