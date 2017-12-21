This pit bull was used for dog fighting. Now it’s helping a Hilton Head teen heal

More Videos 0:26 Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket Pause 1:02 Toby the serval cat has been missing for months, this is what he looks like now 0:32 Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames 2:52 Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population 0:50 Shared memories of Beaufort's legendary Nathaniel Bennett 0:25 After 50+ years, he lost his job at the Beaufort Greyhound. Retirement didn’t take. 3:26 Here's what Harbour Town looked like during and after Tropical Storm Irma 0:44 This new road extension should help relieve Boundary Street congestion 1:08 6 quick tips for Palmetto bug prevention 1:51 Lowcountry drivers, can you pass a school bus stopped on US 278? Test your road knowledge. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

When Hilton Head teen is distressed, service dog is trained to cuddle with her Naomi Gosdin, a teenager living on Hilton Head Island, submitted this photo that she took of her service dog Twinkie. Twinkie performs the cuddle command when she sees Naomi curled in a fetal position or hears her crying. Naomi suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, likely caused by bullying. Naomi Gosdin, a teenager living on Hilton Head Island, submitted this photo that she took of her service dog Twinkie. Twinkie performs the cuddle command when she sees Naomi curled in a fetal position or hears her crying. Naomi suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, likely caused by bullying. Naomi Gosdin Produced by Drew Martin

Naomi Gosdin, a teenager living on Hilton Head Island, submitted this photo that she took of her service dog Twinkie. Twinkie performs the cuddle command when she sees Naomi curled in a fetal position or hears her crying. Naomi suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, likely caused by bullying. Naomi Gosdin Produced by Drew Martin