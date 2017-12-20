Plane crashes into hangar during takeoff from Ridgeland Airport

A plane was badly damaged after problems on takeoff caused it to crash into a hanger at the Ridgeland Airport on Tuesday evening.
Neither the pilot nor the co-pilot of the single-engine Cessna was injured in the accident that happened around 5 p.m., according to a news release from the Ridgeland Fire Department.
The crash remains under investigation, according to Henry Criss, the Fire Department’s public information officer.
The Federal Aviation Administration will be involved in the investigation, he said. The National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.
According to local airport officials, the hangar sustained minor damage to the outside skin and some damage to structural members.
