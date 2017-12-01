Instagram
Instagram

Local

Is Hilton Head prettier than Charleston and Myrtle Beach? Instagram fans weigh in

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

December 01, 2017 05:55 AM

With Hilton Head Island’s gorgeous sunrises and sunsets and its quintessential Lowcountry vistas, it should be no surprise to residents and visitors that the island is the most featured South Carolina location on Instagram.

Buzzfeed listed each state’s “Most Instagrammed Location In 2017” on Wednesday, and Hilton Head is listed with the likes of the Grand Canyon, Disney World and the New Orleans French Quarter.

South Carolina’s entry features a Hilton Head Island beach photo taken by New York Times photographer Doug Mills. It has the caption, “Amazing family vacation,” and is tagged as being taken at The Sea Pines Resort.

 

Amazing family vacation. Hilton Head SC. #hiltonhead #family

A post shared by nytmills (@nytmills) on

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

And it’s not hard to find other shots of the island on Instagram to tempt you to spend a day on the beach ...

 

Life is GOOD!

A post shared by T U C K E R (@tuckervizsla) on

Or on one of its golf courses ...

Or just enjoying nature and beauty, wherever you find it.

 

Enjoy the lights! Stroll along the harbour and enjoy the illuminated seasonal figures, with the centerpiece of the display being a towering Christmas tree. Harbour Town is the perfect place to be this holiday season with live entertainment and activities. The official tree lighting will take place just before Gregg Russell’s concert on Friday, November 24 at 7:30pm. Make a difference. While you’re enjoying the holiday season, you can help Deep Well make a difference in someone else’s life, too. Bring a canned good or two, or a new unwrapped child’s toy and drop them in the “well” by the Liberty Oak stage. For additional information, contact The Sea Pines Resort recreation department at (843) 842-1979.

A post shared by The Sea Pines Resort (@theseapinesresort) on

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where can you see alligators, egrets and dolphins? Here's three top Lowcountry locations

    Al Segars, who is retiring after a long career with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, gives us his list of the top three places in our area that you can visit to get a good taste of the the Lowcountry's natural beauty.

Where can you see alligators, egrets and dolphins? Here's three top Lowcountry locations

Where can you see alligators, egrets and dolphins? Here's three top Lowcountry locations 0:40

Where can you see alligators, egrets and dolphins? Here's three top Lowcountry locations
Here's where a Beaufort woman crawled to safety after attack 0:29

Here's where a Beaufort woman crawled to safety after attack
Bluffton police are no match for suspects in car chase at speeds over 100 mph 1:18

Bluffton police are no match for suspects in car chase at speeds over 100 mph

View More Video