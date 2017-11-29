Attention Beaufort County animal lovers: FDA issues warning about dog treats

A government agency has issued a warning to dog owners: Don’t give your pooch processed “bone treats,” even if they come from your favorite pet supply store.
The Food and Drug Administration says it has received 68 reports of illnesses — the reports involved 90 dogs altogether — related to processed and flavored bones that were packaged and sold as dog treats. It says 15 of the dogs died.
The baked or smoked bones may be described as “ham bones,” “pork femur bones,” “rib bones” or “smokey knuckle bones,” according to an FDA news release.
“Giving your dog a bone treat might lead to an unexpected trip to your veterinarian, a possible emergency surgery, or even death for your pet,” Carmela Stamper, a veterinarian in the Center for Veterinary Medicine at the FDA, said in the news release.
Never miss a local story.
The illness reported include:
▪ Gastrointestinal obstruction (blockage in the digestive tract)
▪ Choking
▪ Cuts and wounds in the mouth or on the tonsils
▪ Vomiting
▪ Diarrhea
▪ Bleeding from the rectum
“We recommend supervising your dog with any chew toy or treat, especially one she hasn’t had before,” Stamper said in the release. “And if she ‘just isn’t acting right,’ call your veterinarian right away.”
To report a problem with a dog treat, visit the FDA’s website at www.safetyreporting.hhs.gov or call the South Carolina consumer complaint coordinator at 404-253-1169.
Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103
Comments