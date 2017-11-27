International Space Station visible in Lowcountry skies. Here’s when and where to look

More Videos 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter Pause 0:52 Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. 0:40 Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree 0:50 How does a minor get charged as an adult? Beaufort County solicitor breaks it down 0:53 Watch the moment Hilton Head broke the Guinness World Record 0:40 Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character 1:10 Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 1:01 Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car 0:28 Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:22 Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fly through the International Space Station! Join us for a fly-through of the International Space Station. Produced by Harmonic exclusively for NASA TV UHD, the footage was shot in Ultra High Definition (4K) using a fisheye lens for extreme focus and depth of field. Join us for a fly-through of the International Space Station. Produced by Harmonic exclusively for NASA TV UHD, the footage was shot in Ultra High Definition (4K) using a fisheye lens for extreme focus and depth of field. NASA

Join us for a fly-through of the International Space Station. Produced by Harmonic exclusively for NASA TV UHD, the footage was shot in Ultra High Definition (4K) using a fisheye lens for extreme focus and depth of field. NASA