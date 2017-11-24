Sleep in this morning? There’s still time to get your Lowcountry Black Friday shopping on

If early morning sales on Black Friday aren’t for you, there is still time to get out to the stores.
Shopping centers like Tanger Outlets Hilton Head saw a steady stream of shoppers starting at midnight on Black Friday when they opened.
Tanger 1 and 2 will remain open until 10 p.m. on Friday.
If you head out, expect limited parking and lines inside, and in some cases outside of the stores.
The Kate Spade New York outlet store in Bluffton has had a line of people waiting outside of the store for the majority of the time that they have been open, an employee of the store, who declined to give her name, said.
Their store was at capacity per the fire code, so they could only allow customers to enter as others left.
Other popular stores in the area will also be open later as well, including Belk in Beaufort and on Hilton Head Island both of which will remain open until 10 p.m.
Target in Bluffton will be open until 11 p.m.
If you plan on heading out for some last minute Black Friday shopping, patience is the key.
