  • Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse.

    Black Friday is in full swing at the Tanger Outlets Hilton Head, so we stopped by Tanger 1 to see just how crazy it is.

Black Friday is in full swing at the Tanger Outlets Hilton Head, so we stopped by Tanger 1 to see just how crazy it is. Delayna Earley Staff video
Black Friday is in full swing at the Tanger Outlets Hilton Head, so we stopped by Tanger 1 to see just how crazy it is. Delayna Earley Staff video

Local

Sleep in this morning? There’s still time to get your Lowcountry Black Friday shopping on

By Delayna Earley

dearley@islandpacket.com

November 24, 2017 02:39 PM

If early morning sales on Black Friday aren’t for you, there is still time to get out to the stores.

Shopping centers like Tanger Outlets Hilton Head saw a steady stream of shoppers starting at midnight on Black Friday when they opened.

Tanger 1 and 2 will remain open until 10 p.m. on Friday.

If you head out, expect limited parking and lines inside, and in some cases outside of the stores.

The Kate Spade New York outlet store in Bluffton has had a line of people waiting outside of the store for the majority of the time that they have been open, an employee of the store, who declined to give her name, said.

Their store was at capacity per the fire code, so they could only allow customers to enter as others left.

Other popular stores in the area will also be open later as well, including Belk in Beaufort and on Hilton Head Island both of which will remain open until 10 p.m.

Target in Bluffton will be open until 11 p.m.

If you plan on heading out for some last minute Black Friday shopping, patience is the key.

Delayna Earley: 843-706-8151

