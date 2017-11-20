How tragedy in Puerto Rico led this family to reunite and start a new life on Hilton Head

0:53 Will Hilton Head be the home of the world's largest meatball? Watch the weigh-in to find out Pause

0:57 If you were wondering who all those bicyclists riding around Hilton Head Island were, we found out for you.

0:37 Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season

0:39 6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet

1:36 Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers

0:39 Say hello to the first marsh tacky horse to be born on Daufuskie Island in decades

0:54 Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own.

0:37 Woman mauled by Hilton Head dog didn't want to see him killed

0:49 This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office