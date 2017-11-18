file photo
Thousands were out power in Beaufort County — try this trick, if power still off

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

November 18, 2017 09:14 PM

More than 10,000 people were out of power in Beaufort County with a majority in Bluffton and Hilton Head Island, according to Palmetto Electric Cooperative’s website.

Tray Hunter, company vice president, said at about 9:20 p.m. that everyone should have their power restored.

Hunter said a transmission problem caused the outages. He said the company was able to bypass the issue to restore power.

The cause of why the transmission stopped working is still unknown, Hunter said. He said it appears the problem originated from somewhere on Hilton Head Island.

Anyone with their power still out should check their breaker box, Hunter said.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

