Think twice before giving your pet food from your holiday table

More Videos 1:48 Free beach parking at Coligny is safe for now -- but the debate continues Pause 0:54 Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own. 0:31 Man behind 'The Matrix' & 'Die Hard' restored this famous Beaufort County plantation 1:50 This Beaufort County surveillance video sent a bus monitor to prison 0:34 Sex charges in South Carolina: How do the numbers add up? 0:43 This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island 0:22 Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:39 6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet 0:48 2 community groups are pushing for changes in Beaufort County schools. Here's what they want. 1:10 Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

6 Holiday foods you shouldn't feed to your pet The holidays are known for getting together with family and loved ones and sharing a good meal. While pets are certainly considered to be a part of the family, they shouldn't eat the foods that may grace your table. Watch to find out why. The holidays are known for getting together with family and loved ones and sharing a good meal. While pets are certainly considered to be a part of the family, they shouldn't eat the foods that may grace your table. Watch to find out why. Delayna Earley Staff video

The holidays are known for getting together with family and loved ones and sharing a good meal. While pets are certainly considered to be a part of the family, they shouldn't eat the foods that may grace your table. Watch to find out why. Delayna Earley Staff video