New kids in town: Ridgeland goat yoga class adds some young, hairy members

Humble Hills Farm in Ridgeland has added a few new “kids” to their goat yoga class.
Last week, two of their female goats had five kids between them. The newcomers are currently being bottle fed a homemade formula of cow’s milk, evaporated milk and buttermilk. The feeding help the kids get used to human interaction before their first goat yoga classes Nov. 25.
“We are just giving them lots of love and attention so that they are ready for their first yoga class,” said Kelsey Price, the farm’s owner.
In goat yoga, patrons participate in a typical outdoor yoga class with one twist: baby goats interact with and climb on them. The yogis also get to feed, play with and love the kids for a little over an hour.
“They jump right on your back and nibble on your ears and on your finger tips,” Price said of the goats in an interview with The Island Packet in May. “They want to be involved in everything that’s going on.”
The farm had its first baby goat yoga class in May 2016.
To sign up for the Nov. 25 classes, visit the farm’s Facebook page.
Delayna Earley: 843-706-8151
Comments