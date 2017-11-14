Knit? Crochet? SC group needs help making these cute infant hats for a good cause

The American Heart Association is looking for volunteers who can crochet or knit to make simple, red infant hats for babies born in February.
During American Heart Month, the “Little Hats, Big Hearts” program aims to encourage parents to live heart-healthy lives and to raise awareness about congenital heart defects.
Participating hospitals include Hilton Head Hospital and Coastal Carolina in Beaufort County, along with others around South Carolina and the nation.
Since the program started in 2014, more than 90,000 hats have been distributed to families in hospitals in 42 states, according to a the AHA website. The hats are distributed to babies with and without heart defects.
Nearly 40,000 babies are born with a heart defect every year in the United States, according to the AHA. Data from studies show the rate of children born with a minor heart problem is increasing, and about one in four infants born with a heart defect is born with a critical one.
Hats are collected year-round.
The yarn used to make the hat must be:
▪ Red
▪ Cotton or acrylic
▪ Medium or heavy weight
▪ Machine washable and dryable
Yarn donations also are accepted.
The hats should not have any ribbons or buttons, because those pose a hazard to babies.
Simple hat patterns can be found at http://bit.ly/littleredhats.
Completed hats must be mailed to American Heart Association, 190 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce SC 29033.
For more information, contact state coordinator Lizzie Smith at lizzie.smith@heart.org.
Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103
Comments