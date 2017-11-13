Hilton Head has gone Hollywood...sort of

‘Hilton Head Island’ is not only the name of Pureflix.com’s newest soap opera, but it is where it is set as well.
The interesting part is that the whole thing is being shot in Hollywood.
Producers are using a green screen and footage collected several months ago during a trip to Hilton Head Island to create the show.
Pure Flix, which is a Christian and family oriented television and movie studio, premiered the show on Friday, Nov. 10 and since then eight episodes have been released on their online streaming platform.
There are plans for 22 shows in total.
The show features a huge list of local hot spots and privately owned homes from all over Hilton Head Island, including the home of Tami and Rich Speer in Sea Pines Resort.
The production team who filmed the interior of their home came in a few months ago did so with 360 degree cameras on tripods.
“It was cool to see,” Tami said. “I haven’t seen the show yet, but I’m really excited to see my home in it.”
