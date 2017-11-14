She doesn't yet have a name but she's sniffing out crime in Beaufort County

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has added a new canine to their ranks.
They adopted a six week old hound puppy a week ago and she has already started her training.
The sheriff’s office currently has five hound dogs that this puppy will be joining when she is done with her training.
The hounds are not responsible for attacking or searching for drugs but they are used for tracking missing people and fugitives.
“They work for affection,” Capt. Kyle Blackmon with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said. “They are very loveable.”
The last time that they adopted hound dogs was about two years ago, according to Capt. Blackmon.
The puppy still doesn’t have a name, but the Sheriff’s Office is working on it.
