You might need this for your next trip to Hilton Head’s beaches. You can get it Monday

By Alex Kincaid

akincaid@islandpacket.com

November 10, 2017 8:54 AM

It’s getting colder on the island, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to think about going to the beach.

The Town of Hilton Head will begin selling 2018-2019 beach parking passes on Monday, according to a town release.

Passes are available to Hilton Head residents, and cost $30 per vehicle. They are valid until Dec. 31, 2019, and allow residents to park in designated spots at Islanders Beach Park and Driessen Beach Park, according to the release.

Passes can be purchased at Town Hall or the Town’s Facilities Management Division office, at 12A Gateway Circle.

Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22

