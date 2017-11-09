Do you know a family who needs help for Christmas? Let them know about this deadline

The Salvation Army of the Lowcountry is accepting applications for Christmas gift assistance for children ages 12 and younger from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at 2505 North St. in Beaufort.
The parent or guardian applying for assistance must have the following, according to a post by the organization on Twitter:
1. South Carolina picture ID or driver’s license.
2. Social Security card for everyone in the household or a birth certificate for each child (custody papers for foster children, if raising grandchildren or nieces/nephews).
3. Proof of all current income from all sources, such as your income, spouse’s income, SSI, Social Security, child support, fuel assistance, financial assistance for foster children, AFDC salary, VA pension, alimony, unemployment/WIC or any other income. If you receive food stamps, bring a print out from DSS; no other income required.
4. Proof of residency, such as rent/mortgage/lease, gas bill, cable bill, detailed electric bill, water bill or home phone bill. Only one bill in your name is required.
No children are allowed at sign-up or at toy distribution.
Know someone needing Christmas Assistance? pic.twitter.com/SY7ch4NZm2— Sal Army Beaufort SC (@tsalowcountry) November 7, 2017
Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103
Comments