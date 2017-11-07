More foster kids, fewer foster families: The situation in Beaufort County is desperate

More Videos 0:29 School board member wants outside help with Beaufort County enrollment numbers. Here's why. Pause 0:35 Puppy set on fire in Savannah. Police bodycam shows rescue. 1:10 Manigault sentenced to life in prison for murders of Bluffton, Charleston women 0:52 It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming. 0:51 'You can feel the history here:' Norman Reedus, Dave Chappelle visit the Penn Center 1:19 High school football: Hanahan at Bluffton 1:54 Here's what to expect today at former Parris Island drill instructor's court-martial 0:34 A man was shot on St. Helena Monday night, this is where it happened 0:49 Recognize this man? He allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart 0:39 To build organs, doctors don't use ink in this 3D printer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Here’s why Beaufort County’s shortage of foster parents matters S.C. Department of Social Services released numbers showing that children in foster care in Beaufort County far outnumber the percent of foster parents in the county. Local children are then sent to foster parents in outlying areas to make up for the shortfall. Here's how that affects foster kids. S.C. Department of Social Services released numbers showing that children in foster care in Beaufort County far outnumber the percent of foster parents in the county. Local children are then sent to foster parents in outlying areas to make up for the shortfall. Here's how that affects foster kids. Maggie Angst, Drew Martin Staff video

