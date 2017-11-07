South Carolina residents love shrimp and grits. And, apparently, it shows

More Videos 0:29 School board member wants outside help with Beaufort County enrollment numbers. Here's why. Pause 0:48 Here’s why Beaufort County’s shortage of foster parents matters 0:49 Recognize this man? He allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart 0:51 'You can feel the history here:' Norman Reedus, Dave Chappelle visit the Penn Center 0:52 It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming. 1:54 Here's what to expect today at former Parris Island drill instructor's court-martial 0:56 Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug 1:19 High school football: Hanahan at Bluffton 0:39 To build organs, doctors don't use ink in this 3D printer 0:35 Puppy set on fire in Savannah. Police bodycam shows rescue. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

This Beaufort chef serves only local shrimp and seafood Saltus River Grill executive chef Brian Waters explains why he only serves locally caught shrimp and seafood in his restaurant when other restaurants may turn to imported seafood to maintain levels for their menu items. Saltus River Grill executive chef Brian Waters explains why he only serves locally caught shrimp and seafood in his restaurant when other restaurants may turn to imported seafood to maintain levels for their menu items. Delayna Earley dearley@beaufortgazette.com

