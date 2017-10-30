Missing a python? A Bluffton family found one in their garage

A Bluffton family found a snake looking for warmth in their Woodbridge garage Monday night.
Rene Regnery said one of her two sons stepped out into the garage to find what they believe to be a python at his feet. The snake seemed to be looking for warm places to curl up.
“It’s very docile; it has to be somebody’s pet,” she said. Seeing the snake was certainly a surprise at first, and it might turn into an unexpected slumber party guest.
After a little while, the snake came out from a warm spot under a set of stairs, and the family coaxed him into a pillowcase. It’s waiting in a container inside their home until the owner can be found.
Another Woodbridge neighbor offered to supply the family with housing materials and a lamp for the snake overnight, if the owners can’t be found right away, Regnery said. She couldn’t immediately get through to Beaufort County Animal Control on Monday night but she said someone with Lowcountry Exotics might be able to give the animal a temporary home.
If this is your snake, email jmcdonough@islandpacket.com, and your information will be given to the family caring for the snake.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
