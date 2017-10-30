More Videos

  • Concours d'Elegance is back with a cool new exhibit

    The annual Concours d'Elegance car show is back on Hilton Head Island this weekend and here are a few things you should know before heading out.

The annual Concours d'Elegance car show is back on Hilton Head Island this weekend and here are a few things you should know before heading out. Delayna Earley Staff photo
The annual Concours d'Elegance car show is back on Hilton Head Island this weekend and here are a few things you should know before heading out. Delayna Earley Staff photo

Local

Attending Concours d’Elegance? Here’s what you should know

By Delayna Earley

dearley@islandpacket.com

October 30, 2017 5:51 PM

Are you a fan of vintage cars?

Well you’re in luck, because the Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival & Concours d’Elegance is back this weekend and is being held at Port Royal Golf Club on Hilton Head Island.

The two-day event will kick off on Saturday and will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

This year will feature a new exhibit called “Life for 24 Hours,” in which the guest is put into the shoes of an endurance racer so they can see what it takes to race for 24 hours.

There also will be an antique boat exhibit called “On the Water” that will feature racing boats and showcase the boating lifestyle.

There will be complimentary parking at Hilton Head Island High School, and a shuttle will transport guests to the event. The ride will take about 10 minutes.

If you’re interested in attending, you can purchase tickets in advance online at www.hhiconcours.com or at the ticket gate.

Delayna Earley: 843-706-8151

