The interior of Auldbrass Plantation was decorated by Joel Silver, the Hollywood film producer who owns the estate. Submitted- Beaufort County Open Land Trust

Did you miss out on tickets to the Frank Lloyd Wright house tour? This might fix that

By Maggie Angst

October 30, 2017 3:06 PM

As Frank Lloyd Wright’s Auldbrass Plantation continues to gain national attention, organizations and people across the country are taking notice.

On Monday, a Chicago-based organization announced it will be hosting its own private tour of the Yemassee plantation next year.

The Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy, an international preservation organization, will be holding the architectural tour from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 10, 2018. The tour is limited to 100 people, and will cost $150, as a donation to the Conservancy.

Founded in 1989, the Conservancy’s mission is to facilitate the preservation and maintenance of the remaining structures designed by Frank Lloyd Wright through education, advocacy and technical services, according to a press release.

Until Monday, Beaufort County Open Land Trust was the only organization granted permission to host biennial plantation tours for the public. The past few years, those limited tours have sold out within minutes.

In 1939, Wright designed Auldbrass Plantation to be in harmony with the landscape, from the native cypress to the live oak trees and the Spanish moss. The plantation consists of a main house, kennels, stables, a barn and various other separate buildings.

After the property fell into disrepair for a number of years, Hollywood movie producer Joel Silver purchased the property in 1987. The plantation serves as Silver’s private estate, but he allows organizations to host tours several days a year as fundraising opportunities.

Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst

For full details on this event, contact Joel Hoglund at 312-633-5500 or jhoglund@savewright.org, or Donna Adamson at 912-713-4690 or dradamson218@icloud.com.

