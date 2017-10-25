Want to see some really cool cars? Motoring Festival & Concours d’Elegance returns to Hilton Head, Savannah

More Videos 1:13 Moss on district's involvement in Battery Creek investigation: "I don't see that as overreach." Pause 1:01 Beaufort County teacher passes note with student. Here’s what they wrote 0:56 'Not confident, but hopeful:' A Bluffton DACA recipient on the path to citizenship 1:07 How did The Deep Well Project get its name? 0:31 46 people dead in SC from the flu. Where's the worst area? 0:23 Haley on Trump accusers: "Women should always feel comfortable coming forward" 0:37 Here's why westbound US 278 in Bluffton was backed-up at Simmonsville Road 0:41 There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated) 0:48 Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes 1:24 'Cook them 'til they're gone': serving oysters for up to 800 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Jeff Lane, director of Lane Motor Museum in Nashville, demonstrates how a propeller-powered car runs and how you know it's coming down the road at the Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival & Concours d'Elegance. Madison Hogan mhogan@islandpacket.com

Jeff Lane, director of Lane Motor Museum in Nashville, demonstrates how a propeller-powered car runs and how you know it's coming down the road at the Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival & Concours d'Elegance. Madison Hogan mhogan@islandpacket.com