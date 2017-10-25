Want to be in a movie? Extras are needed in Savannah this week and next

Savannah will transform into the Hollywood of the Southeast in the coming days as three different movies film in the Hostess City.
The Liam Hemsworth movie “Killerman” has already been shooting in the area and will continue shooting through Halloween.
Extras are needed Thursday to play New York City pedestrians in the film. On Friday, people are needed to play patrons of an Italian restaurant, while extras are needed on Halloween for a scene set in a “hospital like atmosphere.”
The listing on the CDC Extras Savannah Facebook page says that only people who have not already been in the film will be considered for these parts.
Filming is also underway for the Hallmark Channel movie “The Beach House” starring Andie MacDowell, which is looking for men aged 17 and older for a pier set dream sequence that will film on Isle of Hope on Thursday. Men and women 17 and older are needed to play hurricane evacuees on Halloween.
The Hugh Jackman starring Gary Hart biopic “The Front Runner” is set to begin filming in the area on Thursday, Nov. 2, and is looking for black men and women, as well as children ages 6 to 9, to play residents of Bimini. Fittings for these roles will begin on Friday. Women need to be between size 0 and size 12 according to the Facebook post, and men must have a waist size of 38 inches or less.
If you are interested, you can email your application to CDCExtrasCasting@gmail.com.
If submitting for “Killerman” or “The Beach House,” include the project you are submitting for and the day you wish to work (i.e. KILLERMAN THURSDAY or BEACH HOUSE HALLOWEEN). If you are submitting for “The Front Runner” use the subject line BIMINI.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
Submission guidelines for “Killerman,” “The Beach House” and “The Front Runner”
PLEASE INCLUDE
▪ 3 Up to Date / CURRENT PHOTOS of yourself
*photos do not need to be professional, selfies are great, but no filters please! Also, no hats or sunglasses.
(Well Lit & In Focus / Plain Background in Photo is Best)
▪ 1 Face Forward (front)
▪ 1 Medium Length
▪ 1 Full Length / Full Body Shot
PLEASE ALSO INCLUDE YOUR
1. Name
2. Phone Number
3. Height
4. ALL CLOTHES SIZES
5. Tattoos - if yes, please state location and description
6. Current City and State
7. Car color make/model/year
8. Age (kids only)
*please DO NOT SUBMIT if you live more than 120 miles away.
PLEASE SUBMIT EXACTLY AS LISTED OR YOUR EMAIL WILL BE DELETED.
Source: CDC Extras Savannah Facebook page
Comments