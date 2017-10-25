More Videos

How does beach renourishment work? Here's what's happening in Sea Pines 0:55

How does beach renourishment work? Here's what's happening in Sea Pines

Pause
If something traumatic happened to a student, how would Beaufort County schools respond? 1:43

If something traumatic happened to a student, how would Beaufort County schools respond?

Proposed beach lines take in Hilton Head homes, pools 0:39

Proposed beach lines take in Hilton Head homes, pools

Moped drivers are in for some changes in 2018 0:41

Moped drivers are in for some changes in 2018

Alligator pulled from water pipe in Florida 1:05

Alligator pulled from water pipe in Florida

Know this guy? He's wanted in Yemassee 0:23

Know this guy? He's wanted in Yemassee

NC man shows his copperhead bites 1:55

NC man shows his copperhead bites

Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal 0:44

Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal

Lowcountry drivers, can you pass a school bus stopped on US 278? Test your road knowledge. 1:51

Lowcountry drivers, can you pass a school bus stopped on US 278? Test your road knowledge.

Bluffton’s US 278 traffic signals are about to get smarter 1:07

Bluffton’s US 278 traffic signals are about to get smarter

  • This is the Palmetto State's best hotel/resort according to Conde Nast Traveler

    Here's a quick look at the travel magazine's first-place pick: Disney's Hilton Head Island Resort at Shelter Cove Harbour.

Here's a quick look at the travel magazine's first-place pick: Disney's Hilton Head Island Resort at Shelter Cove Harbour. Jay Karr Staff video
Here's a quick look at the travel magazine's first-place pick: Disney's Hilton Head Island Resort at Shelter Cove Harbour. Jay Karr Staff video

Local

Since when is Hilton Head ‘the middle of nowhere’? Popular website says it is.

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

October 25, 2017 2:46 PM

A popular tourism website posted a story Tuesday about Hilton Head’s Disney Beach Resort under the headline, “There’s a Themed Hotel in the Middle of Nowhere in South Carolina You’ll Absolutely Love.”

Only In Your State is known for its photo-heavy travel features that tout the best tourist destinations in each state. But is Hilton Head Island supposed to be the middle of nowhere?

The Disney resort featured in the article is located on Harborside Lane on the island, a stone’s throw from Shelter Cove Harbour shops and William Hilton Parkway.

The story includes photos of the marsh walk, one of two pools and other amenities — and of the beach, which it doesn’t say requires a shuttle ride to reach.

All this is not to say the resort isn’t worthy of attention, even though it is closer to civilization than the website implies.

The Disney Beach Resort, which opened in 1996, was selected as the best hotel/resort in the state by Conde Nast Traveler in July and was among 30 chosen by the publication among the best resorts in the South earlier this month.

Only in South Carolina, which is a companion to Only In Your State, posted the feature on its Facebook page. More than 1,000 people shared the article.

Meanwhile, a few commenters took issue with the headline:

▪  “The ‘middle of nowhere’? Ummm, try in the middle of the #1 Island in the US! It may be a nice resort but it is one of many on wonderful Hilton Head Island.” — Pam Finnie

▪  “Hilton Head Island is hardly the middle of nowhere. The private Disney resort is on an island in the middle of Broad Creek.” — Elizabeth Graybill Suber

▪  “Middle of Nowhere? Uh. In what world is Hilton Head Island the Middle of nowhere?” — John Yaglenski

▪  “I heard there’s even indoor plumbing and electricity on that Middle of Nowhere island nowadays.” — Ed Bossle

▪  Hilton Head is NOT the middle of nowhere. ... Whoever wrote this clickbait is a fool.” — Timothy Paul

The headline chatter didn’t seem to matter to most of the commenters, though. Several of them said they didn’t know about the resort before reading, and others said they’d be booking their next vacation soon.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How does beach renourishment work? Here's what's happening in Sea Pines 0:55

How does beach renourishment work? Here's what's happening in Sea Pines

Pause
If something traumatic happened to a student, how would Beaufort County schools respond? 1:43

If something traumatic happened to a student, how would Beaufort County schools respond?

Proposed beach lines take in Hilton Head homes, pools 0:39

Proposed beach lines take in Hilton Head homes, pools

Moped drivers are in for some changes in 2018 0:41

Moped drivers are in for some changes in 2018

Alligator pulled from water pipe in Florida 1:05

Alligator pulled from water pipe in Florida

Know this guy? He's wanted in Yemassee 0:23

Know this guy? He's wanted in Yemassee

NC man shows his copperhead bites 1:55

NC man shows his copperhead bites

Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal 0:44

Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal

Lowcountry drivers, can you pass a school bus stopped on US 278? Test your road knowledge. 1:51

Lowcountry drivers, can you pass a school bus stopped on US 278? Test your road knowledge.

Bluffton’s US 278 traffic signals are about to get smarter 1:07

Bluffton’s US 278 traffic signals are about to get smarter

  • Proposed beach lines take in Hilton Head homes, pools

    Hilton Head resident Ruth Idzik uses her home as an example for S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control's Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management proposed setback lines as her pool falls into the "setback area" with the redrawn lines. Izdik believes if another storm hits they and their neighbors property values will suffer if repairs can't be made because of the new beach lines.

Proposed beach lines take in Hilton Head homes, pools

View More Video