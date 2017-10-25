Since when is Hilton Head ‘the middle of nowhere’? Popular website says it is.

A popular tourism website posted a story Tuesday about Hilton Head’s Disney Beach Resort under the headline, “There’s a Themed Hotel in the Middle of Nowhere in South Carolina You’ll Absolutely Love.”
Only In Your State is known for its photo-heavy travel features that tout the best tourist destinations in each state. But is Hilton Head Island supposed to be the middle of nowhere?
The Disney resort featured in the article is located on Harborside Lane on the island, a stone’s throw from Shelter Cove Harbour shops and William Hilton Parkway.
The story includes photos of the marsh walk, one of two pools and other amenities — and of the beach, which it doesn’t say requires a shuttle ride to reach.
All this is not to say the resort isn’t worthy of attention, even though it is closer to civilization than the website implies.
The Disney Beach Resort, which opened in 1996, was selected as the best hotel/resort in the state by Conde Nast Traveler in July and was among 30 chosen by the publication among the best resorts in the South earlier this month.
Only in South Carolina, which is a companion to Only In Your State, posted the feature on its Facebook page. More than 1,000 people shared the article.
Meanwhile, a few commenters took issue with the headline:
▪ “The ‘middle of nowhere’? Ummm, try in the middle of the #1 Island in the US! It may be a nice resort but it is one of many on wonderful Hilton Head Island.” — Pam Finnie
▪ “Hilton Head Island is hardly the middle of nowhere. The private Disney resort is on an island in the middle of Broad Creek.” — Elizabeth Graybill Suber
▪ “Middle of Nowhere? Uh. In what world is Hilton Head Island the Middle of nowhere?” — John Yaglenski
▪ “I heard there’s even indoor plumbing and electricity on that Middle of Nowhere island nowadays.” — Ed Bossle
▪ Hilton Head is NOT the middle of nowhere. ... Whoever wrote this clickbait is a fool.” — Timothy Paul
The headline chatter didn’t seem to matter to most of the commenters, though. Several of them said they didn’t know about the resort before reading, and others said they’d be booking their next vacation soon.
