This Hilton Head dog has waited at a shelter for 8 years. Now she’s going viral

A dog who has lived at Hilton Head Humane for the better part of eight years is suddenly in the spotlight, thanks to a national animal welfare website.
The Dodo tells the heart-wrenching story of Milan, a Rottweiler who was found with gunshot wounds in two of her legs and was brought to Hilton Head Humane Association on May 19, 2009.
She has lived at the shelter ever since, except for a two-year period when she lived with a family who brought her back to the shelter when they moved, the website says. She can be “standoffish” and may bark at newcomers, and that has not helped her to find a forever family.
“Milan has been at the shelter for so long that she probably does not know that it is not a home,” Sassa Enscoe, the shelter’s administration coordinator, told The Dodo.
Milan’s listing on petfinder.com says she has had surgeries on her legs.
The Dodo’s story shared on the local shelter’s Facebook page drew more than 100 responses and comments in a matter of hours on Tuesday. On the Facebook page, the shelter recommended that Milan, who is now almost 9 years old, go to a family with no other pets.
Hilton Head Humane’s website says Milan does like other dogs and may do well with smaller dogs who would not knock her over.
The shelter is located at 10 Humane Way on Hilton Head and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
For more information about Milan or the shelter, call 843-681-8686 or email adoptions@hhhumane.org.
Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103
