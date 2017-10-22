Yes, it rained — but big hats & tailgating shined at Bluffton charity polo match

For the first time in 24 matches, it rained on the Rotary Club of Okatie’s Polo for Charity match day.
“We have had some ominous looking days and some dark clouds, but we have never seen rain like this during this event,” Lisa Carroll, the event’s spokesperson, said Sunday.
Despite the wet start to the day, the match was only postponed by 30 minutes, and more than 1,200 people braved the weather to watch at the Rose Hill Plantation Equestrian Center in Bluffton.
While past matches have drawn more people — as many as 2,000 — event organizers were buoyed by Sunday’s attendance.
“The weather has made things challenging, but regardless we have had a great turnout,” Tony Leister, president of the Rotary Club of Okatie, said.
Spectators lined the field and huddled under umbrellas and tents as they waited for the rain to stop. Regardless, many dressed up for the occasion, donning hats and fancy clothes.
“It doesn’t matter if it rains, people always come,” Carroll said. “That’s Bluffton.”
Proceeds from the event will be primarily go to the Foundation for Educational Excellence, and to Moss Creek Marines and the Daufuskie Marsh Tacky Society.
