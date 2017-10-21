Kathy Herbert looks at some of the artwork featured along Calhoun Street during the 13th annual Bluffton Arts & Seafood Festival on Saturday afternoon in Old Town Bluffton.
Kathy Herbert looks at some of the artwork featured along Calhoun Street during the 13th annual Bluffton Arts & Seafood Festival on Saturday afternoon in Old Town Bluffton. Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com
Local

Great start to a popular festival weekend in Bluffton

By Delayna Earley

dearley@islandpacket.com

October 21, 2017 5:19 PM

Thousands of locals and tourists descended on Old Town Bluffton on Saturday for the 13th annual Arts & Seafood Festival.

Lining Calhoun Street were photographers, painters, sculptors, and chefs selling their art and food to the street full of people looking to have a great time in the beautiful weather on Saturday.

The two-day end to the weeklong event, also known as Streetfest, included a juried fine art show that featured over 100 artists from 10 different states.

If you are planning on heading out to the festival on Sunday, it opens at 10 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. Free shuttled parking is offered at Red Cedar Elementary School. The parking filled up quickly on Saturday for this popular festival, so get there early if you want to easily find a spot.

For more information about the festival and times of the events, go to blufftonartsandseafoodfestival.com.

Delayna Earley: 843-706-8151

