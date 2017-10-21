Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport
Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is one of the best in the U.S. according to this reader poll

October 21, 2017

Lowcountry residents can take pride as they take to the skies. The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport has just been named one of the 10 best airports in the country for the second year in a row!

The airport finished sixth in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2017 Reader’s Choice Awards, a slight drop from last year, when it was ranked fifth. Still, it beat out some impressive competition, including Dallas’ Love Field and airports in Minneapolis - St. Paul, Providence, Rhode Island and Portland Maine.

The publication praised the Savannah/Hilton Head airport for its “smallness, not to mention its town square–inspired layout, that makes it feel intimate and inviting.”

Over 300,000 readers shared their opinions with Condé Nast on a variety of topics according to a press release from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, from airports and airlines to hotels, resorts, cities and islands.

In the same reader’s poll Hilton Head Island was named the best island in the U.S.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

