Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is one of the best in the U.S. according to this reader poll

Lowcountry residents can take pride as they take to the skies. The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport has just been named one of the 10 best airports in the country for the second year in a row!
The airport finished sixth in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2017 Reader’s Choice Awards, a slight drop from last year, when it was ranked fifth. Still, it beat out some impressive competition, including Dallas’ Love Field and airports in Minneapolis - St. Paul, Providence, Rhode Island and Portland Maine.
The publication praised the Savannah/Hilton Head airport for its “smallness, not to mention its town square–inspired layout, that makes it feel intimate and inviting.”
Over 300,000 readers shared their opinions with Condé Nast on a variety of topics according to a press release from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, from airports and airlines to hotels, resorts, cities and islands.
In the same reader’s poll Hilton Head Island was named the best island in the U.S.
