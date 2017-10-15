Bicyclist airlifted after Hilton Head Island crash

A bicyclist was airlifted to a local hospital Sunday morning after a crash on Hilton Head Island, according to Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue.
The collision between the bicycle and a vehicle occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on Palmetto Bay Road, near the Enmarket gas station, Fire Marshall Joheida Fister said Sunday afternoon.
The adult male victim was flown to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said Sunday afternoon. The crash is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A spokesperson for the Highway Patrol could not immediately be reached for further information Sunday afternoon.
